🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker on Twitter

#Ukraine: Photos showing the aftermath of the Ukrainian Storm Shadow missile strike on the Russian Pr. 636.3 "Rostov na Donu" submarine in Sevastopol- given the character of the damage we see, the missile hit the submarine in the follow through bomb mode, to devastating effect. pic.twitter.com/FzMil5Lly9— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) September 18, 2023