Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

It is the 565th day of Russia's full-scale war, but all of us in Ukraine must remain focused on defending our country as we did in the first days.Russia is not expecting to win. The enemy's only hope is that we will not be able to withstand.Ukraine must and will persevere. pic.twitter.com/iOuvcVrDT5— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 11, 2023