In the Dnipropetrovsk region, I met with those who save the lives of Ukrainian defenders - our medics.On your frontline you are the same heroes as the military. Thank you for saving our boys and girls. Thank you for giving all your time and energy to restore the health of our… pic.twitter.com/NLcuDAwDuf— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 27, 2023