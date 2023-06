The Kyiv Independent on Twitter

Twenty-eight people were injured in the attack, and 12 of them have been hospitalized, including some in critical condition, said Oleksandr Vilkul. The rescue operation is still underway as one more person remains under the rubble.📷 Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram pic.twitter.com/rk8yy7ctEm— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 13, 2023