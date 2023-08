Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

Today is a special National Flag Day in Ukraine.The one we are raising today is signed by Ukrainian defenders, heroes who fight for our freedom, for Ukraine, for our flag.There will come a time when our entire free and peaceful country will see it proudly wave.🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/7HG3yV1fAi— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 23, 2023