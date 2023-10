Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський on Twitter / X

I arrived in Granada, Spain, to take part in the European Political Community Summit. Our joint goal is to ensure the security and stability of our common European home. We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 5, 2023