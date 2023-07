Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

The consequences of Russian terror against Odesa. Destruction of Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral, the largest Orthodox church in Odesa and one of the most valuable churches in Ukraine. A Russian missile hit the altar – it was completely destroyed and the entire structure of the… pic.twitter.com/vqn9bqkD2Z— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 27, 2023