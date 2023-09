Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

I had a few important meetings today on our international efforts. We have a few very practical goals for our cooperation with partners in September. New weapons. New diplomatic efforts to unite more countries around the goal of restoring a just peace. New pressure on Russia. pic.twitter.com/16c5Fty750— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 7, 2023