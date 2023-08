Kajsa Ollongren on Twitter

I welcome the US decision to clear the way for delivery of F-16 jets to Ukraine. It allows us to follow through on the training of Ukrainian pilots.We remain in close contact with European partners to decide on the next steps.#WeStandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/Qvx4RtnygR— Kajsa Ollongren (@DefensieMin) August 18, 2023