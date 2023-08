Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

Norway will provide F-16s to Ukraine. The best news for our Independence Day.During our talks, I thanked Prime Minister @JonasGahrStore and all Norwegians for this and other crucial support.We will also be glad to hold one of the next rounds of Peace Formula talks in Oslo. pic.twitter.com/8sqav6mQOl— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2023