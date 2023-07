Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

Odesa. Mykolaiv. Russian terrorists continue their attempts to destroy the life of our country. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead... My condolences to the families and friends!But the evil state has no missiles that are more powerful than our will to save lives, support… pic.twitter.com/CPcq8AmFoh— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 20, 2023