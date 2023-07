Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

Today I would like to thank several states that have tightened sanctions against Russian entities... various entities that in one way or another help Russia wage this inhuman aggression... I thank the United States, Canada, and the European Union. Hundreds of new sanctions… pic.twitter.com/HGERYZNMds— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 20, 2023