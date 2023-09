Михайло Подоляк on Twitter

Negotiations? And then more negotiations? And even more. Because it is allowed to kill. With impunity. Like today. A deliberate missile attack on the market in #Kostiantynivka. When there are many civilians there... preliminary, 16 killed.I still don't understand two things.… pic.twitter.com/zzUT1UVlMX— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) September 6, 2023