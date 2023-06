KyivPost on Twitter

⚡️Wagner PMC chief #Prigozhin published the first address since his armed rebellion in Russia ended:“We didn't march to overthrow Russia's leadership and turned around to avoid spilling the blood of Russian soldiers. We regret that we had to hit Russian aviation. Our march… pic.twitter.com/YUpxBo47Tv— KyivPost (@KyivPost) June 26, 2023