As many of you read the articles about the Dominican Republic I hope you question your next vacation. Last summer Tom and I set out on our dream vacation for two weeks only to come home early sicker than we have ever been and scared for our health. After family began to send me articles about the same hotel with people who were having the time of their lives only to be dead days later with no violence but the same symptoms... My heart has sank and I feel a need to speak up about our trip. I hope everyone can listen to their intuition and move through harms way unscathed. We were apparently very lucky..... #livingthedream #caribbean #caribbeans #weekend #travel #nature #mood #travelgram #theislandvibes #islandvibes #dominicanrepublic #dominicana #laromana #bahiaprincipe