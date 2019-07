View this post on Instagram

If you are in Mykonos, don't go to eat at DK Oyster. They will charge you €25 for a beer, €20 for a salad, €98,5 for squids. I call that I rip off. #dkoystermykonos #dkoyster #dkoyster #overpriced #freeadvertising #warming #touristtrap #mikonos #consideryourselfwarned.