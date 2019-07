View this post on Instagram

Marrakech is supposedly a good place for digital nomads on a budget, but does anyone know how the internet is there? Any recommended co-working spaces? .... 📷 @spiritedpursuit ・・・ Here’s the thing about inspiration: it has to find you working 💙 // #spiritedpursuit #theblacktravelclub #theworldisyours #blacktravel #travelingwhileblack #travelphotography #wanderlust #travelblogger #travel #gobacktoafrica