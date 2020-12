#JapanAirlines, a #Boeing 777-200 (JA8978) flight #JL904 from #Naha to #Tokyo experienced a failure of its No1 engine (PW) after take off from Naha.The plane returned back to Naha safely. They were 178 pax & 11 crew members on board.



