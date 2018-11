Aerolineas Argentinas Airbus A340-300 (LV-FPU) received winglet damage when it struck the boom of a water spraying fire engine in honor of a pilot retirement as it taxied after landing at Buenos Aires-Ezeiza Intl AP (SAEZ), Argentina on flight #AR1133 https://t.co/o6Zkmh221c pic.twitter.com/Hg73OSHbQa