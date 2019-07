UPDATE: Spicejet DHC-8-400 (VT-SUM) ran off the end of the runway on landing (poss. rwy 22) in heavy rain at Surat Airport, India. All 43 on board were safe. The aircraft came to rest in the reinforced overrun area. The undercarriage remained intact. @ahmedabadmirror pic.twitter.com/64AuIqKA1T