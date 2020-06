View this post on Instagram

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I protect her during the day and in return shes got my back at night ❤ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Woke up with Nala climbing on top of me this morning as if she was spooked and straight away i heard something rustling outside the tent. Usually its just the odd stray dog sniffing around but when i heard the zip of my trailer open i knew we had an unwelcome visitor. I opened my tent slowly and peeked around the corner to find a man standing by my bike pointing a knife at me. Straight away i thought to myself fuck this so i jumped out the tent and started going towards him. For some reason i didnt even consider the knife he had but i was in his face wanting to see inside his bag. He handed me my tool kit and then showed me his tobacco implying thats all he had. I then punched him knocking him to the ground where you could see he got visably angrier so i went back to the tent and got my knife. He mustve been wondering what he disturbed as he started panicking walking away but i caught up with him again, knocked him down once more and my go pro, bike lights and bike pump fell out his bag. He then started running and just to scare him a wee bit more i ran after him a few hundred metres shouting at him! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Very eventful but I came away from the whole thing wishing it had went differently, looking back i think he was homeless giving the smell coming from him and he seen my bike as an opportunity. Im not saying its right what he done but some people fall into a bad way of life and its very easy to look down on them. I dont know his story but it wouldve been nice to sit down and talk to him instead of it all kicking off 🌼 • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #begbie