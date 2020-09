View this post on Instagram

My 4 days in Antarctica exceeded every single expectation that I had before coming. I expected to see a lot of ice and some wildlife, but I never could have prepared for the grandeur of this continent. It was absolutely unbelievable and I kept having to remind myself that everything I saw was real. The world is truly amazing and sometimes, certain places are even more incredible than we can possibly imagine. Antarctica is one of those places. 🇦🇶 At the age of 6, I set a goal to visit all 7 continents. As I look back at all of the photos from my 4 days in Antarctica, it still seems surreal that I finally accomplished my goal. It always seemed like such a faraway dream, especially as a wheelchair user, but it became reality. And 2 weeks before I turn 30! Woohoo!! 🎉 So, what should my next big travel goal be?? I’m thinking of outer space, perhaps... 🤔 [Thank you to @allianztravelus for sponsoring this epic cruise to Antarctica!!]