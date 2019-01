View this post on Instagram

My #bestnine2018 and a list of my best moments & facts 2018 as a film tourist (though I still can’t believe this is all reality): 1. Meeting fantastic people from all over the world: film buffs, tour guides, location scouts, actors, cinematographers...Thanks for having a good time together, showing me filming locations or just being supernice! 🙏🏻 (tried to tag you all 😬) 2. Stars like Troian Bellisario @sleepinthegardn or Ed Helms @edhelms are following my account! 😱 3. Reading about me and my images on international media like CNN 😳 4. Getting my account verified. Check! 5. Meeting the cast of „Dallas“ at the Southfork Ranch (a childhood dream came true!) 💛 6. Visiting the filming locations of my all-time favorite movie „Back to the future“ in Los Angeles 🎬 7. Getting asked in the streets of New York if I’m the film buff posting locations on Instagram 🙋🏻‍♀️ 8. Experiencing pure beauty in the landscapes of England, Scotland, Massachusetts and Alberta 🌎 9. Appreciating 1.820.224 likes to 188 posts and every single nice comment or message. 🙌🏻❤️ Thank you so much and Happy new year to all of you!! 🎉 🥂 See you on the other side in 2019! 👋🏻 Andrea