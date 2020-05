View this post on Instagram

Charles' girlfriend forgot to take her key when she went out. When she got back and he couldn't hear her at the door, she did the obvious thing: subscribed to his Twitch channel and messaged him on there. "She only subscribed for a month though," according to Charles 🤣 . 🎥 x CharlesLeclerc on Twitch . #F1 #Formula1 #Leclerc #Funny