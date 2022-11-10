Beth King played soccer at the collegiate level, but ultimately joined the military for her career. Through the Wounded Warrior Project, Beth was able to turn her longtime passion for sports into a way to cope with her trauma.

This episode contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Please check the show notes for more information. Listener discretion is advised.

When she was growing up, sports was the one place where Beth King felt in control. She played soccer at the collegiate level, but ultimately joined the military for her career. Deployed to Afghanistan, in 2011 she was riding in a helicopter that was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade, leaving her with severe injuries to her spine and brain. A few months after the accident, Beth began to experience symptoms of PTSD and depression. Through the Wounded Warrior Project, Beth was able to turn her longtime passion for sports into a way to cope with her trauma. Tune in to her more of her journey.

About Our Hosts:

Former NHL goaltender Corey Hirsch and psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh team up on Blindsided to help professional athletes to open up about mental health. The podcast lets listeners hear about the moments when mental health became the athlete’s most important focus.

