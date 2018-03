#GERESP is one of the finest matches I've watched in a good while. Very entertaining, plenty of technical skill and amazing tactics.

Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil were amazing so was Spain’s best Centre-back Sergio Ramos, was an absolute rock at the back. Isco and Iniesta together are deadly. #BeautifulGame #WorldCup #GERESP #InternationalFriendly