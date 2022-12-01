On this episode, hear about how Luke now plays with a new freedom, knowing that he can be who he is — on and off the ice.

This episode contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Listener discretion is advised.

In 2021, Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop came out as gay in a social media post, making him the first player under contract to an NHL team to do so. His announcement was received positively by family, friends, and teammates. But acceptance wasn’t a given. The year leading up to his announcement, Luke struggled under the immense pressure of his secret. In the end, he had a choice to make about his mental health, and he decided he had to be his true self, no matter the costs. On this episode, hear about how Luke now plays with a new freedom, knowing that he can be who he is — on and off the ice.

About Our Hosts:

Former NHL goaltender Corey Hirsch and psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh team up on Blindsided to help professional athletes to open up about mental health. The podcast lets listeners hear about the moments when mental health became the athlete’s most important focus.

