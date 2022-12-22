NBA 'Tap In'

Yo, yo, yo! The Knuckleheads are back with another check-in for this NBA season as we get close to the Christmas Day games and the new year. Darius and Q discuss how the East is shaping up to be the way they expected …

Yo, yo, yo! The Knuckleheads are back with another check-in for this NBA season as we get close to the Christmas Day games and the new year. Darius and Q discuss how the East is shaping up to be the way they expected … and explore Jayson Tatum’s case for winning his first MVP. They also get into the craziness of the West, especially how impressed they are with teams like the Trail Blazers and Kings. And finally, the guys give their takes on the NBA’s new awards. Tune in!

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

Digital Collectibles:

This season, we’re giving away a limited number of digital collectibles each episode in the form of POAPs. All you have to do is be one of the first 25 people to find the secret word within each episode and then go to the POAP app to claim your prize while supplies last. If you need help learning how to claim your POAP, check out the steps here. Or join our Telegram Community and we can help you out there.

