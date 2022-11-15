The Knuckleheads are back, with our first check-in for ’22–23! The guys share their opening takes on this young NBA season including how impressed they are with both the Bucks and the Cavaliers. Q and D chop it up about the rookies who are turning heads.

Yo, yo, yo! The Knuckleheads are back, with our first check-in for ’22–23! The guys share their opening takes on this young NBA season, including how impressed they are with both the Bucks and the Cavaliers. Q and D chop it up about the rookies who are turning heads, their predictions for NBA awards, and the teams that they feel are going to turn it around. Tune in!

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

This article was originally published on theplayertribune as NBA First Impressions.