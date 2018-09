View this post on Instagram

Certainly not how I hoped this season would end. A stress fracture in my hip (SI joint)- see pic 2 for those interested. The highs and lows of sport have never been so close for me- winning a world title last week and being sidelined for the season the next. At least the @_promovement team kept the spirits going;) (last pic). Just a reminder to all of us that success never comes in a straight line... currently listening to Daft Punk- One More Time, so see you all next year 😉 #FrodosOut #Literally