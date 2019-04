View this post on Instagram

200lb deadlift at 99lb!! More than double me bodyweight!!! HECK YEAH! A huge thank you to my coach @uncle.nic for alway being by my side and teaching how to hitch!! And thank you to my @neversate fam for always cheering me on! You guys a the greatest! #grateful #strongman #neversate #theloyalbrand #cerebralpalsy #deadlift #workout