View this post on Instagram

Really enjoyed taking part in the @ironman VR1 this weekend. Might take a few more days to forgive @tointri for the colossal stuff up 🤦🏼‍♀️😂. Of all the things that could have gone wrong, TO kicking out the cord was definitely not on our radar. Regardless was a really nice way to connect with the @ironmantri community. #anywhereispossible #ironmanvr1