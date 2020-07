View this post on Instagram

Al Blaschke came and jumped with us this week! He is 103 (and a half) and now qualifies for the Guinness Book of World Records as the Oldest Skydive! What an epic man. We’re absolutely honored that we got to share the sky with Al. You’re never too old to make dreams come true!💫 Instructor: DC Video: Thomas #skydive #spaceland #guinnessworldrecord #oldestskydive #video #tandem