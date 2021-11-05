A typical image of Kinakoni: The huts of a family surrounded by their fields

Why is stern magazine supporting a village in Kenya? How can I help? All you need to know about the Kinakoni project

English Version FAQ Why is stern magazine supporting a village in Kenya? How can I help? All you need to know about the Kinakoni project

How did a small village in eastern Kenya become a project village of stern and Welthungerhilfe? Who is supporting the project? How can I help? Questions and answers.

What is the basic idea?

Stern and Welthungerhilfe, the German non-governmental World Hunger Relief agency, plan to use the village of Kinakoni as an example to explain the structural causes of hunger and find solutions that can later be implemented in other villages.

How will it work?

It is not we from Europe who will bring ready-made ideas to the table but the Kenyans themselves whom we are supporting in finding solutions. Nairobi boasts a very vibrant start-up scene. We want to bring the founders and the problems of the village together.

Where is Kinakoni?

The village lies in south-eastern Kenya, in Kitui County, some 250 kilometres from Nairobi. Around 5000 people live here. The region is struggling with water shortages, and many children are showing symptoms of malnutrition.

Why this village in particular?

A term from stern and Welthungerhilfe investigated several countries and regions. The aim was to find a place where the structural causes of hunger are clearly evident and where the community is willing to accompany us on this common path.

What is the point of supporting just one village?

We want to use one very concrete example to understand the problems and develop practical solutions. Whatever proves effective will then, of course, also be implemented in other regions. Ultimately, this will benefit many villages and their inhabitants.

What do the people of Kinakoni have to say?

The village community was asked whether they wanted to participate – and the men and women from Kinakoni were thrilled. The challenges were then prioritised during a three-day kick-off workshop.

How will the project be coordinated on the ground?

An important contact point is the Welthungerhilfe office in the small town of Ikutha, some 70 kilometres away. The staff responsible on site are employed there and in the regional office of the Welthungerhilfe in Makindu.

Kinakoni – A village against hunger. Help us to help the people in Kinakoni – and other villages. The money goes directly into the project. Here you can donate directly

Will the project be evaluated?

Yes, by independent experts with experience in development cooperation. We will subsequently publish their results.

How long will the project last?

Initially, it is scheduled to run for three years.

What happens then?

The measures initiated over the course of the project are designed to help people improve their livelihoods even after the intensive period of support ends. stern magazine and the Welthungerhilfe will remain in contact with Kinakoni and continue to report on the village’s progress – or even setbacks.

Who is supporting “A Village Against Hunger” so far?

The main sponsors of the project are the Deichmann Foundation, the Wilo Foundation and the Block Foundation. The Regine Sixt Kinderhilfe Foundation is providing support in the field of education and schools. The stern Foundation has secured initial funding from its own resources.

How can I help?

We appreciate your financial support for the project – as do the people from Kinakoni. All donated money goes into the project without deductions. Donations in kind, such as food or clothing, on the other hand, are not practical as the effort to transport anything to Kinakoni far exceeds any benefit.

We as a school class or association would like to learn more about this topic and support the project – is that possible?

Yes, and we welcome any campaign or initiative. We are only too happy to support you in this by providing information, concepts, posters. And also with experts who can expound on the issues. Please write to us: kinakoni@stern.de

We would like to get in touch with the people in Kinakoni.

We envisage doing that by digital means. At a later stage, we plan to organise virtual meetings, giving interested people the opportunity to exchange information and ideas with people from the village and the team.