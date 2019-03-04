Rio de Janiero / Brasilien Schaulaufen der Sambaschulen An vier Abenden in Folge ziehen sie durch das Sambodrom Es zählen: Kostüme, Choreografie, Gesang und Organisation Die Vorbereitungen für die Show dauern Monate Der Sieg bringt Ruhm und Ehre Rio's samba schools were in full swing on Saturday (March 2) for the annual Carnival as they paraded through the specially-built Sambadrome in a dazzling display of revelry. The Sambadrome is the venue for a competition judged on elements such as choreography, atmosphere, organisation, and singing. While the processions are famous for their festive atmosphere, the competition between samba schools is fierce. First place results are bragging rights among Rio's mostly poor communities. Rio de Janeiro's Carnival officially began on March 1 and will last until March 6 during which time the city will receive hundreds of thousands of tourists who come to watch the parades and take part in raucous street parties known locally as "blocos."