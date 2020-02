View this post on Instagram

What's it worth to you? - Something dawned on me today in church and it was when pastor @levilusko said "Believe it even if you don't feel it." He was referring to how many times he stands up to preach, even if it doesn't feel like God is talking through him. But then how he's approached by random people in other cities saying that particular message he doubted, changed their life. It's the same with this job. I often times have complained and wondered why the hell I got into this. The long hours, getting yelled at, not appreciated enough, punched and spit on by psych patients, sacrificing my time and sleep to help others, getting frustrated at 0200 am calls for toe pain 🙄 writing hours worth of reports, getting cursed at by drunks. But then I'll get a letter from someone, or approached by someone who says, "you saved my life," or "you listened to me when everyone else said I was crazy." And honestly, that makes it worth it. Putting in the long hours even when you're frustrated & feeling like nothing matters. - So let me ask you, what makes it worth it to you?