A time to work and a time to play. We’ve been working hard, making sure everyone gets their socks for Christmas. Today, we’re watching the Jets and rooting hard. Tomorrow, we’ll make sure everyone gets their socks for Christmas. #johnscrazysocks #johncronin #nyjets

A post shared by Johns Crazy Socks (@johnscrazysocks) on Dec 17, 2017 at 12:23pm PST