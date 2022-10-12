Noch bis Mitternacht am 12. Oktober laufen die "Prime Exklusiven Angebote" bei Amazon. Für Kunden bietet der Versandriese unter anderem Laptops stark reduziert an. Auf einige Modelle sind gar Rabatte bis zu 44 Prozent möglich. Bei en reduzierten Modellen handelt es sich vor allem um Geräte, die einfache Büroarbeiten erledigen. Besonders für Schüler und Studenten könnte der eine oder andere Deal interessant sein.
Sie sind noch kein Prime-Kunde bei Amazon? Dann bietet Ihnen der Versandriese die Möglichkeit, das Abonnement 30 Tage kostenlose zu testen. Danach kostet Sie das Prime-Abonnement 8,99 Euro pro Monat, ist aber monatlich wieder kündbar.
Prime Day Laptop-Deals: Das sind die besten Angebote
45 % Rabatt: Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34-P3WR) Ultrabook / Laptop | 14 FHD Display | Intel Pentium N6000 | 8 GB RAM | 256 GB SSD | Intel UHD Graphics | Windows 11 | QWERTZ Tastatur beleuchtet | silber, für 249 Euro statt 449 Euro. Hier geht's zum Deal.
36 % Rabatt: Samsung Galaxy Book2 39,6 cm (15,6 Zoll) Notebook (Intel Core Prozessor i3, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home) inklusive 36 Monate Garantie [Exklusiv bei Amazon], Silver, für 449 Euro statt 699 Euro. Hier geht's zum Deal.
35 % Rabatt: HP Stream Laptop 11,6 Zoll HD Display, Intel Celeron N4120, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC, Intel Grafik, Windows 11 S-Mode, QWERTZ Tastatur, Weiß, inkl. Microsoft Office 356 Single, für 169 Euro statt 259 Euro. Hier geht's zum Deal.
32 % Rabatt: Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-1H-C2KX) Laptop | 14 Full HD Display | Intel Celeron N4020 | 4 GB RAM | 64 GB eMMC | Intel UHD Graphics 600 | Google Chrome OS | silber, für 149 Euro statt 219 Euro. Hier geht's zum Deal.
30 % Rabatt: HP Laptop 15,6 Zoll FHD Display, Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD, Intel UHD Grafik, Windows 11 S, QWERTZ Tastatur, Silber, inkl. Microsoft Office 365 Single, für 229 Euro statt 329 Euro. Hier geht's zum Deal.
23 % Rabatt: Dell Inspiron 16 Plus ( 7610 ) Laptop|16“ 3k 300nits IPS Display| Intel Core i5-11400H | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 |Windows 10 Home| QWERTZ Tastatur |Mist Blue|, für 899 Euro statt 1167,77 Euro.Hier geht's zum Deal.
23 % Rabatt: ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Laptop (14 Zoll, 16:10 OLED WQXGA 2880 x 1800, Touch) Notebook (AMD Ryzen 9-5900HX, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Win 11H) Black/QWERTZ, für 999 Euro statt 1299 Euro. Hier geht's zum Deal.
23 % Rabatt: ASUS VivoBook 15 Laptop 39,6cm (15,6 Zoll, Full HD, 1920x1080) Notebook (Intel i7-1065G7, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD, shared Grafik, Win10H) Slate Grey/QWERTZ, für 499 Euro statt 649 Euro. Hier geht's zum Deal.
21 % Rabatt: 2022 LG Gram 17 Zoll Ultralight Notebook - 1,350g Intel Core i7 Laptop (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 17,5h Akkulaufzeit, 16:10 Entspiegeltes IPS-Display, Thunderbolt 4, Win 11 Home, Mirametrix) - Schwarz, für 1299 Euro statt 1646 Euro. Hier geht's zum Deal.
19 % Rabatt: ASUS Vivobook 15 Laptop | 15,6" Full-HD matt IPS Display | Intel Core i5 | 8 GB RAM | 256 GB SSD | Windows 11 Home | QWERTZ Tastatur | Slate Grey | USB-C, für 349 Euro statt 429 Euro. Hier geht's zum Deal.